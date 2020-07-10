Veteran Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari has revealed his ambitions to grace the ABSA Premiership and play for Kaizer Chiefs.

The 35-year-old, a UEFA Champions League winner with Inter Milan in the 2009/10 season, unraveled his admiration for the South African top flight and Amakhosi in particular, while speaking on Robert Marawa’s Marawa Sports Show last night.

“I would love to come play in South Africa, Sundowns and Pirates are there but I love Chiefs and I would like to play for them,” said Muntari.

Muntari also hailed the quality of the league.

“I have been watching South African Football League and it is very good, it’s even better than some European leagues,” he said.

