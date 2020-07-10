The South African Premier Soccer League has reportedly proposed the dates for the restart of the 2019/20 season.

The campaign was suspended in March following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Plans to resume the action are underway, and several top-flight clubs have already started training.

According to The Citizen, the PSL have set July 22 or 23 for the resumption of the games and are waiting for approval from the South African Football Association and government.

The website claims that the League wants to get the Absa Premiership, Nedbank Cup tournament and the National First Division finished by the end of August.

The remaining part of the campaign will be played at central locations with the top-flight set for either Gauteng or KwaZulu Natal provinces.

The report adds that teams are set to go into camp on around July 18.

