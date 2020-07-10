The draw for the quarter and semi finals of the Uefa Champions League has been conducted.

The matches will be played in Lisbon, Portugal at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and the Estádio José Alvalade in the Portuguese city between the 12th and 23rd August as a straight knockout tournament, meaning they won’t be any second legs in the fixtures.

The remaining Champions League last-16 matches will be played on August 7/8.

Here is the outcome:

Quarter Finals

QF 1 – Manchester City/Real Madrid vs Juventus/Lyon

QF 2 – RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

QF 3 – Napoli/Barcelona vs Chelsea/Bayern Munich

QF 4 – Atalanta vs PSG

Semi Finals

SF 1 – QF 1 vs QF 3

SF 2 – QF 2 vs QF 4

Final

SF2 vs SF1

Champions League dates

7-8 August: Last-16 second legs

12-15 August: Quarter-finals

18-19 August: Semi-finals

23 August: Final

