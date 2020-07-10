The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) will give Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs US$ 5,500 each this month as relief packages.

The money is from the US$1,5m grant from Fifa and will also benefit the Women’s football.

However, the amount is not enough to meet the huge salary and wage bills that have been accumulating in the last few months.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Zifa president Felton Kamambo said: “The board deliberated on the money that was available, so the distribution was done in terms of the availability, not what they wanted. It wasn’t enough to cover all they wanted.”

The president also explained why it took them long to release the funds to the clubs.

He added: “FIFA had promised that, probably by June 15, we would have received the amount allocated to Zimbabwe.

“Unfortunately, we could not get it by that time. That’s why we failed to give an update.

“However, FIFA have finally allocated the money and Zimbabwe got US$1.5 million. We are going to get US$1 million of that allocation this month.”

The Association will be responsible for Covid-19 testing for all clubs as they prepare to return to action. The testing kits cost US$65 each, and about US$3,000 is needed for each team to conduct the tests every week, as per Fifa and WHO regulations.

The PSL have set August/September as the provisional period for the start of the 2020 season, pending approval from the Government and health authorities.

