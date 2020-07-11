The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is considering making a last-minute venue change for the 2019/20 Champions League final.

The encounter is scheduled to take place in Cameroon along with the semifinals at one central location in a one-legged format.

Al Ahly are due to meet Wydad Casablanca while Zamalek take on Raja Casablanca in the last-four round.

However, disagreements on the dates with the authorities in the western African country are now forcing the football body to shift the remainder of the competition to the United Arab Emirates.

CAF had set September 23 as the last possible date for the final, but according to several reports in Morocco and Egypt, Cameroonian officials want the games pushed to the end of October when their rainy season is over.

This will not be possible as the 2020/21 season would have started already.

Comments

comments