The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that the verdict for the case between English side Manchester City and Europe’s footbal governing body UEFA will be announced on Monday.

The Citizens were banned from participating in European competitions for two years in February after being found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play rules, a decision which they appealed at the CAS.

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will announce the decision taken on the arbitration procedure between Manchester City Football Club and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Monday 13 July,” reads the statement released by CAS.

CAS will announce the verdict at 10:30am local time and we will keep you up to speed on proceedings.

