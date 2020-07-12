Aston Villa host Crystal Palace this afternoon and Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is one the bench for the third successive game.

The 26-year was an unused substitute in the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool before featuring for nine minutes in the followin game against Manchester United.

Kick-off for today’s match is at 15:15 CAT.

Villa XI: Reina, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Taylor, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Samatta, Grealish.

Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Sakho, van Aanholt, Zaha, Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur, Ayew, Benteke.

