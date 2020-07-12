Barcelona’s title defence has suffered a blow after forward Antoine Griezmann picked an injury and could to miss the team’s final two La Liga games.

The 29-year old sustained a thigh injury during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Real Valladolid. A statement from the club on Sunday confirmed the news on Sunday.

The club did not say how long the France striker would be out but it looks he won’t take part in Thursday’s home game against Osasuna and their final match, away to Alaves, next Sunday.

“Tests this morning have shown that first-team player Antoine Griezmann has a muscle injury in the quadriceps of his right leg,” the statement on the club’s website confirmed.

“He is therefore not available for selection at the present time, and the evolution of the injury will condition his availability.”

