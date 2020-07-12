Tendayi Darikwa was selected in Nottingham Forest’s matchday squad for the first time this season on Saturday.

The 28-year old was out with a knee injury since the eve of the campaign and only resumed training in late February. He was given more time to blend with the squad after coach Sabri Lamouchi decided not to rush him for the team selection.

Darikwa was on the bench for the entire 1-1 draw against Preston, but the defender was delighted to be part of the squad.

Posting on Twitter, he said: “Good point on the road today. Delighted to be back involved, thanks (to) everyone for the messages.”

