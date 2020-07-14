Costa Nhamoinesu has left Czech top-flight club Sparta Prague after seven years.

The Zimbabwean defender’s contract expired at the end of June and it was not renewed. He is now a free agent.

Announcing the news, Sparta said: “Costa Nhamoinesu leaves Sparta after seven years with the club. His contract expired and he is now free to looking for a new club.

“We would like to thank him for all the good things he has done for Sparta!”

Costa, 34, joined Sparta since 2013 and won a double – the league and Czech Cup in his first year. He was part of the team which reached to the Europa league quarter finals during the 2015/16 season.

The Zimbabwean made 203 appearances, the highest by any foreign player in the club’s history. He was also the first African to captain the side.

“I did not want to end it like that, but that’s how it is,” Costa said.

“Thank you for all the amazing years. The most important thing for me is that we always stuck together, in good and in bad.”

