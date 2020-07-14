Jose Mourinho has hit out at the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling on Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competitions, describing the decision as a disgrace.

City were hit with a two-year ban by Uefa after found guilty of a serious breach of financial fair play (FFP) rules, but the punishment was lifted by CAS following an appeal.

The EPL club’s fine was also reduced from €30 million to €10 million.

Mourinho described this verdict as a “disaster” and said it would now be “better to open the circus door”.

“It’s a disgraceful decision,” the Tottenham coach told reporters on Tuesday. “If Man City is not guilty of it, to be punished by some millions is a disgrace.

“If you’re not guilty you shouldn’t have a fine. In the other way, if you’re guilty you should be banned. In any case, it’s a disaster.

“I’m not saying Man City is guilty. I’m saying if you’re not guilty you don’t pay. You are not punished, even with a pound. I know that money is quite easy for them but it’s just a principle.

“I think this is going to be the end of Financial Fair Play because there is no point. I would like to see it used in a proper way. At this moment we are talking about Man City but in the past, other clubs were in a similar situation.

“I think it’s better to open the circus door and let everybody enjoy.”

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp also questioned CAS’s ruling and expressed concerns regarding the future of the FFP.

