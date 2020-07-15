Macauley Bonne has reached a double-figure in his debut season in the English Championship.

The Zimbabwean striker who arrived at Charlton Athletic last August scored his tenth league goal in the 1-1 draw against Birmingham on Wednesday. He found the back of the net with a tap-in on minute 58.

The 24-year old’s tally comes from 31 appearances in which he started in 24 games. He also has two assists to his name.

Meanwhile, Bonne’s goal in the encounter against Birmingham earned the team a vital away point to move two points clear of the relegation zone with two rounds to go.

