Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clubs will be permitted to make five substitutes per game when the 2020 season begins in the coming months.

Local sides were supposed to use three subs as the initial rule changes only applied to competitions that are expected to complete before the start of the 2020/21 football calendar.

Fifa has now announced the temporary amendment , approved by IFAB, will remain in place until July 31 2021, allowing local tournaments to have up to five replacements in one match.

The main reason for the extension of this change was the impact on player welfare of competitions being played in a congested period and in different weather conditions.

The Warriors and all other national teams will also be affected by this rule change in their matches.

Meanwhile, it will be up to the organisers of the competitions to decide whether to apply this temporary amendment or not.

