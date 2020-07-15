The English Premier League have confirmed the dates for the summer transfer window.

The window will open on 27 July, the day after the 2019-20 season finishes and close ten weeks later on 5 October.

A domestic-only window will be added from 5 October and close on 16 October. However, transfers between EPL clubs will not be able to occur during this period, but top-flight sides can trade with Championship, League One and Two clubs.

A statement by the League read: ”The window will open for 10 weeks at the end of the current Premier League season, starting 27 July and ending 5 October.

“Following consultation with the EFL, a domestic-only window will be added from 5 October, closing 5 pm on 16 October. During this window, Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs (either loans or permanent registrations).

“No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs in this period.”

