Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says his chairman Al-Mubarak is not happy after the team failed to defend the English Premier League title.

The Cityzens lost the championship race to Liverpool and currently trail the new champions by 21 points with three rounds left.

“I’m critical of my club,” Guardiola told a press conference ahead of a midweek clash with Bournemouth.

“Internally, when I don’t like something I say to my chairman, [but] my chairman is not happy with me.

“We finished 21 points behind Liverpool. He’s not happy with me, but we discuss internally to try and do better next season, to convince them. But always on the pitch.”

The 49-year-old’s current contract with City is due to expire next summer, and although he has yet to make a final decision on his future.

The club has enjoyed unprecedented domestic success since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016.

Comments

comments