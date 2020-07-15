Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard ‘Salt and Vinegar’ Katsande has urged men to stop gender-based violence and respect women.

The former Warriors skipper’s message comes in the wake of sky-rocketing cases of the raping and torturing of women in the Rainbow Nation.

He also challenged Amakhosi captain Itumeleng Khune and former midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala to also speak against the crime.

Watch the video below:

