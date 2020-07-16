The Confederation of African Football’s acting Secretary-General Abdel Bah has confirmed the dates for the 2023 Afcon tournament.

The competition will take place in June and July 2023 in Ivory Coast.

In an interview with BBC Sport Africa, Bah confirmed: “As of today, the 2023 Nations Cup is planned for June/July because, to make it clear, in the regulations we have decided to play all Nations Cups in June/July.”

The next edition of the tournament, the 2021 Afcon, was pushed to 2022 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The dates were also changed from June/July period to January due to the host country – Cameroon – experiencing wet conditions during the middle of the year.

“The Nations Cup in Cameroon, after the request of the authorities, was postponed to January/February,” added Bah.

“As of today, we haven’t received the same request from Ivorian authorities.”

Given that Ivory Coast suffers its wettest month of the year in June, the 2023 finals could also happen at the start of the year.

