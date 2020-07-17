South Africa national team player Percy Tau has confirmed his exit at the Belgian champions, Club Brugge.

The 26-year old Brighton and Hove forward spent the last season on loan at the club.

He announced the end of his stay at the Brugges on Twitter, saying: “I’d like to take this moment to say thank you to the players, technical team, entire staff and supporters for a successful loan spell @ClubBrugge, I thank you.”

I’d like to take this moment to say, thank you to the players, technical team, entire staff and supporters for a successful loan spell. @ClubBrugge I thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iLjKySPrTb — Percy Tau (@percymuzitau22) July 16, 2020

Tau featured in 30 games across all competitions for Club Brugge, scoring four and assisting a further eight.

