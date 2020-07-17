Andre Schurrle who won the 2014 World Cup with Germany has announced his retirement from football at the age of 29.

The forward cancelled the remainder of his contract with the Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund earlier in the week before announcing the end of his 11-year career on Friday.

He had spent last season on loan in Russia with Spartak Moscow having enjoyed a similar stint with Fulham in the previous campaign.

In an interview with German publication Der Spiegel, Schurrle explained his decision to quit the game: “The decision has matured in me for a long time.

“I no longer need the applause. The depths became deeper and the highlights less and less.

“You always have to play a certain role in order to survive in the business otherwise you will lose your job and will not get a new one. Only performance on the pitch counts.”

Schurrle won the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, as well as the German Cup with both Dortmund and Wolfsburg and the World Cup in 2014. He picked 57 caps for his country, scoring 22 times.

