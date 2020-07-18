Macauley Bonne scored again for Charlton Athletic, securing an injury-time goal in 2-2 draw against Wigan on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean started in the game and netted his 11th goal of the season in the 92nd minute. This was his second successive match to score in and his third goal since the season restarted last month.

The result proved vital as Charlton moved three points clear of the relegation zone.

Their final match of the English Championship season is on Wednesday against newly-crowned champions Leeds United.

