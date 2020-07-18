The South African Premier Soccer League is yet to accept a proposal by the country’s FA to restart the campaign in August.

The PSL had set July 18 as the date for the resumption of the season, but Safa advised them that the appropriate period is from August 1, citing a lack of readiness of match officials as the reason for the delay.

The League’s acting CEO, Mato Madlala, told IOL that she is astonished by how Safa have handled the matter of the resumption of football in South Africa.

“Our statement stated that the members of the Board of Governors want the chairman to engage with the sponsors, broadcasters, and government that was going to host us,” Madlala said.

“The chairman is busy with that process. For now, we haven’t taken any decision. We haven’t met to consider that [proposed date by Safa]. The chairman will engage our stakeholders, and then we will take it from there.”

Asked if she also blames Safa for being a stumbling block for the resumption of football, Madlala responded: “I can’t comment on such allegations. I prefer to talk about facts.

“Facts are out there. But with regards to that allegation, I don’t have any factual information. Usually, we tell Safa when are we starting and then they send us the match officials.

“They have never before suggested to us when to start. I have no personal opinion on all of this.”

