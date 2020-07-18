Leyburn Sports has clinched a deal with another club in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The UK-based kit supplier, who sponsors Bulawayo Chiefs, has signed a contract with Manica Diamonds ahead of the 2020 season.

Confirming the agreement, Leyburn said: “Leyburn Sports are delighted to announce Manica Diamonds as the latest team to join the brand – starting immediately for the 2020 season.

“Leyburn will supply Manica Diamonds with a uniquely designed kit which will be released before the forthcoming season.”

Manica Diamonds vice-chairman Lovet Wadawareva also confirmed the deal, saying:

“Our team will don home and away playing kits supplied by our new Business Partner who will also be officially selling quality replica jerseys for our team through online trading platforms that will be announced in due course as part of a broad-based marketing and brand enhancement company.

“We are truly indebted to Leyburn Sports Representatives for this defining gesture given the difficulties that corporates and all manner of humanity are going through as the whole world wrestles the invisible and obstinate disease in the form of the coronavirus pandemic.”

