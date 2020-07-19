Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that six of their players have picked injuries ahead of the South African Premier Soccer League season restart.

The team is in camp in Rustenburg, preparing for the return of football in early August, as per SAFA’s proposal.

We are experiencing lots of injuries .Training load content was designed for games starting in https://t.co/Uv00Ozb9I3 training Periodisation and principles of training,of progressive loading are thrown out of the window and unfortunately that is the reality & players suffer.😭 — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) July 17, 2020

In a statement released on Saturday evening, Sundowns said the injured players are being monitored by the medical and are all expected to recover very soon.

“As the players ease back into training, some have experienced minor strains: Sammy Seabi (Hamstring strain), Anele Ngcongca (Hamstring strain), Aubrey Ngoma (Quadriceps strain), Tiyani Mabunda (Hamstring strain), Keletso Makgalwa (Back strain), Mosa Lebusa (Back strain).

“The medical team is working hard to get the players back to their full strength in preparation for the restart of the local football season,” the club statement read.

