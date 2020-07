Macauley Bonne netted his 11th goal of the season in Charlton Athletic’s 2-2 draw against Wigan on Saturday.

The strike came in the 92nd minute and secured a vital point for the Addicks who are fighting to survive relegation in the English Championship.

Here is the goal.

❄️ Cool. Calm. Collected. How big could this moment prove to be for the Addicks? #cafc pic.twitter.com/CPKf0agJNL — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) July 19, 2020

Comments

comments