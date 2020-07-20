Mauritius have become the latest African country after Rwanda to enter into a partnership with an English Premier League club.

The Indian Ocean island’s Tourism Promotion Authority and Economic Development Board signed a three-year contract with giants Liverpool that will see the country’s tourism marketed.

The deal is similar to that between Rwanda and Arsenal except that the Reds will not put a brand name on their shirts.

Instead, the marketing will be done on the club’s digital, social media and other marketing assets.

Confirming the deal, Liverpool said in a statement: “Liverpool FC has today announced a new global partnership with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority and Economic Development Board Mauritius as the club’s official tourism and economic development partner.

“The deal forms part of the country’s drive to become a leading global tourist destination and business hub of Africa. The three-year partnership will see Mauritius benefit from a range of LFC digital, social media and marketing assets.”

The new partnership follows after the EPL champions opened an academy in July 2019.

