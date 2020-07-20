Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has explained the absences of James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale for their 2-2 draw with Leganes.

The pair was not included in the matchday squad for the newly crowned La Liga champions’ final game of the season on Sunday.

Speaking after the draw, Zidane said: “With James, you already know what’s happened,” Zidane said at full time, referring to the Colombian’s request to be left out.

“Bale’s absence was a technical decision, nothing more.”

The coach revealed about Eden Hazard who also missed the encounter.

“I think Eden had little [injury] problems recently because, when he finished playing [against Villarreal], he had problems; he didn’t end well,” Zidane explained.

“I hope that, with this break, he recovers completely.

“Those that know about this, about looking after players, will try to get Eden well again.”

