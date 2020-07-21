Mamelodi Sundowns are on the verge of completing another signing for the new season.

The Pretoria-based side who snapped up 20-year old Luvuyo Phewa from Real Kings last week is now set to bring also former Black Leopards midfielder Lesedi Kapinga, according to several reports in South Africa.

Kapinda, 25, was released by Leopards on Monday despite the club initially announcing he would be staying until the end of the season. This means he will join Sundowns as a free agent.

The player will undergo medicals soon and put pen to paper before joining the rest of his new teammates in a training camp in Rustenburg.

