The Namibia Football Association will create a new top-flight league after it expelled the National Premier League at a congress held over the weekend.

The two football bodies have had a strained relationship for the past two years, and it reached the boiling point in the recent weeks, leading to a decision to end NPL’s thirty-year existence in the Namibian football.

The congress voted for the expulsion, with 19 of the councillors agreeing to the decision while only two were against it.

The NFA is now engaging all 16 former NPL teams to be part of “the new league.

Mobile company MTC, who were principal sponsors of the NPL, has since announced an end of its sponsorship.

Comments

comments