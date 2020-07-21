Callisto Pasuwa is arguably the most successful coach in the history of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

He led Dynamos to a record four consecutive league titles between 2011 and 2014 in perhaps the most successful period in the history of the Harare giants.

Actually, Pasuwa is the last coach to lead DeMbare to a league title and and his success, according to a former player who was at the club during the period in question, can be attributed to other things apart from good tactics.

”He was more successful because but he understood us the players better. He would come up with strategies for the club executive to pay us money which they would be owing us,” he said.

“For instance, with the club hierarchy owing us money for winning bonuses, he would tell us to come to training ealier than ussual, say 8am. We would train and shower and change then he would call the executive and tell them we are refusing to train. Upon hearing that, our money would come quicker,” explained the player, who asked not to be named.

Comments

comments