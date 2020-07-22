Macauley Bonne’s Charlton Athletic have been relegated from the English Championship after finishing the campaign on second from the bottom position.

The Addicks needed a straight win in their final match against champions Leeds to confirm their survival but lost it 4-0.

Bonne featured in the encounter but was subbed in the 79th minute.

The relegation happens in the Zimbabwean’s first season in the Championship after moving from Leyton Orient in July last year.

However, he will have something to smile about as he finishes the league with eleven goals.

Elsewhere, Tendayi Darikwa’s Nottingham Forest missed a play-offs spot after losing 4-1 at home to Stoke City.

Darikwa was not part of the match-day squad, meaning he didn’t manage to get a minute on the field in the 2019/20 season.

The defender picked an ACL injury on the eve of the campaign and only returned to full fitness after the restart of the games. He made three appearances in the team but was not used in all of those matches.

Meanwhile, West Brom who finished second will join Leeds on the return to the EPL while the third spot will be up for grabs in the play-offs between Swansea, Cardiff City, Fulham and Brentford.

