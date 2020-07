Warriors vice captain Alec Mudimu’s Sheriff Tiraspol continued with their perfect start to the season with a 1-0 win away to FC Milsami in the Moldovan league last night.

Colombian forward Frank Castañeda’s solitary strike was all the defending champions needed to continue with their 100% record since the league started early this month.

They restored their two point advantage over second-placed Pretrocub SG at the summit of the table.

Mudimu played the entire game for Sheriff.

Comments

comments