Former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari revealed last week that Bruce Grobbelaar once called him to say that he wanted to see his talented son playing for Liverpool.

Benjani Junior, aged 14, is attached at Portsmouth Academy in England.

Speaking on Metro FM, the ex-Manchester City and Portsmouth striker said many people have talked about his son’s talent including Grobbelaar, a former national team and Liverpool goalkeeper, who offered to take him to the EPL giants but declined.

“My son is turning 15 in November, and he is playing with Portsmouth Academy,’’ he said.

“I don’t want to push him, he is a good player, but I don’t want to push him, I don’t want him to know that.

“For the past four, five years, I could hear people talking about him, even Bruce Grobbelaar called the club and said I want this boy to come to Liverpool.

“I said no, I just want him to enjoy his football, you know when you are young, you need to enjoy it, you don’t have to be pressured.”

Benjani said his wife has been supportive of their child.

“The mother has been supportive. She has been there for him since he was six when he joined Portsmouth, driving him to the training, unlike us in Africa where they punish you for going and playing football,’’ he said.

“Here in Europe, you have to take the kids to the training, to the games, they give you a programme, they give you everything, and I am glad the mother is doing that.

“Even if he doesn’t make it to the top, we support him.”

