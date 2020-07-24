The English Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on September 12 and run until May 23, 2021.

The decision was made at a shareholders’ meeting held on Friday.

A statement from the League read: “Premier League shareholders today agreed to start the 2020-21 Premier League season on September 12, 2020.

“The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 23, 2021. The Premier League will continue to consult the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”

The current season ends on Sunday meaning there will a six week break until the start of the new campaign.

Comments

comments