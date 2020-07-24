Manica Diamonds have unveiled their home and away kits for the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The Gem Boys recently struck a sponsorship deal with UK sportswear firm, Leyburn Sports.

The home jersey is dominated by a gold colour with faint to solid black diagonal stripes on the left.

The away kit is black and white with gold designs.

OFFICIAL: Manica Diamonds FC home (gold & black) and away kit (white & black) for the upcoming @CastleLagerPSL season, designed by @LeyburnSports https://t.co/gJ6dRxL1ot pic.twitter.com/8CjXop4PIY — Manica Diamonds Fc (@Gem_boys_fc) July 24, 2020

