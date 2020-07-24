Yaya Toure is training with League Two side Leyton Orient as the Ivorian searches for a new club.

The 37-year old is believed to be a free agent having last been on the books of Chinese Super League outfit Qingdao Huanghai, whom he is thought to have parted company with in January.

He took part in Leyton’s training on Monday, with the club posting the update on Twitter.

“Who have we got here then?

“It’s only three-time Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and African Cup of Nations winner Yaya Touré.

“There he is, look, in his Leyton Orient top at training this morning,” read the post.

👀 Who have we got here then? It's only three-time Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and African Cup of Nations winner Yaya Touré. There he is look, in his Leyton Orient top at training this morning.#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient pic.twitter.com/nvX99rro4Y — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) July 24, 2020

