The late Highlanders and Dynamos defender Lenny Gwata’s son – Wesley – says the need to find a better life in South Africa at the expense of his football career in the country affected his quest to become a successful player like his father.

The 25-year old was orphaned at the age of 15 when both of his parents died in the same year.

After starting his junior career at Highlanders, Wesley crossed the border to South Africa and spent a couple of years there searching for a better life, but nothing fell on his way.

He returned home and rejoined the Bulawayo giants’ developmental team in Division 2 before playing for Bantu Leopards.

Speaking in an interview with the Chronicle, junior Gwata said: “To a lesser extent I feel the pressure to do more of what my father did, but it’s a huge task.

“However, I’m sure that had I not been a breadwinner at a young age and left football in the country to go to South Africa, I think I would have achieved a fair share of my achievements in football.

“But I believe all hope is not lost, I can still make something out of my career.

“My father was a legend and trying to achieve what he did with the responsibilities and current situations is a difficult task.”

Wesley was training with premiership returnees Bulawayo City when all football activities in the country were suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

