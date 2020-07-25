World footballers’ union FIFPro has suspended the Ivory Coast Footballers Association (AFI) for failing to endorse Didier Drogba’s bid to head the country’s football federation.

Drogba’s quest to become the boss of the Ivorian football hit a brick wall after he failed to get endorsement. The AFI, instead, backed Idriss Diallo, the current Ivorian federation (FIF) vice-president ahead of the September 5 polls.

According to a letter, seen by AFP, FIFPro has suspended the union for their “iniquitous decision” to snub a former player for FA candidacy.

The world body says the decision is “likely to have a negative impact, in the Ivory Coast and beyond, on the defence of footballers, the chief objective of FIFPro and its members”.

The suspension means that the AFI immediately loses all its rights as a FIFPro member, and in particular its rights to income.

