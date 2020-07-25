Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has finally signed a two-year contract that officially makes him the coach of the Zambian national team.

The Serbian had been working without a valid contract since being unveiled by the Football Association of Zambia in February. This arrangement was because the government, who are paying part of his salary, was yet to commit to the deal.

Speaking on the signing of the contract, Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga said: “Firstly, I would like to welcome Mr Micho to my Ministry, we will give you the support you need, and we will make your work easy.

“We will also make sure that we work hand in hand with FAZ in attending to the challenges you are going to face in this country.”

Micho takes over from Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck whose contract was not renewed in March after Zambia failed to qualify to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

