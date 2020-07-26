Manchester United and Chelsea will join Liverpool and Manchester City in the Champions League next season.
The Red Devils beat Leicester 2-0 to clinch the third place while the Blues overcame Wolves by the same margin.
The result at the Stamford Bridge saw Wolves losing the Europa League spot to Tottenham who drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace.
At the Emirates, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kieran Tierney goals confirmed relegation for Watford with Arsenal winning the match 3-2.
The result, on the other hand, helped Aston Villa to survive the relegation.
Bournemouth will join the Hornets and Norwich to the Championship despite beating Everton 3-2. The victory was not enough to save their status.
Manchester City were the biggest winners on the final day, thrashing relegated Norwich 5-0 while champions Liverpool closed the campaign with a 3-1 win at Newcastle, to set a new club record of highest points attained in a season, 99.
Results:
West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa
Leicester 0-2 Manchester United
Arsenal 3-2 Watford
Chelsea 2-0 Wolves
Everton 1-3 Bournemouth
Burnley 1-2 Brighton
Crystal Palace 1-1 Tottenham
Southampton 3-1 Sheffield United
Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool
Manchester City 5-0 Norwich
Final Standings: