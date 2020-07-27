SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says “hunger and determination” has helped several Zimbabwean players in the South African Premier Soccer League to achieve more success than their other foreign counterparts.

Zimbabwe makes up the biggest foreign quota in the top-flight with twelve of the sixteen PSL clubs currently have at least one in their books.

And a couple of them have managed to command first-team jerseys at their clubs.

“I think, sometimes when you get into a foreign land, you have to bring something different. I think Zimbabwean players bring something different in terms of hunger and determination to do well,” Tembo told Goal.com.

“I think that has been the difference you know all these years it has all been about the hunger and desire to succeed and finding this league as a stepping stone to get into bigger things.”

The likes of Wilfred Mugeyi, Benjani Mwaruwari, Tinashe Nengomasha and Khama Billiat have all won the PSL Player of the Season while others such as Gilbert Mushangazhike and Knowledge Musona have picked the PSL top goalscorers award.

“If you can talk about Benjani who went to play in Europe, as well as Knowledge Musona. I can count a lot of them, and it has all been about that; the hunger and desire to succeed and that is one thing we have brought into the PSL,” Tembo added.

However, not all Zimbabweans have made it to the top in South Africa as players like Prince Dube, Thomas Chideu, Dominic Chungwa, Clive Augusto, Gabriel Nyoni, Junior Zindoga and Rodwell Chinyengetere have found it difficult to adjust in the PSL.

