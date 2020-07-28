Fans across Zimbabwe and the rest of the sub-Saharan African region will be able to watch more football leagues after DStv added two 24-hour ESPN channels on its television list.

The South Africa-based broadcaster confirmed the news on Monday, announcing that the channels will be available to the customers from 29 July.

The channels – ESPN and ESPN 2 – will broadcast the English Football League (EFL), Scottish Premier Football League (SPFL), Dutch Eredivisie and Major League Soccer (MLS), as well as the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations.

The latest development will present Zimbabweans with an opportunity to watch their fellow countrymen in action in Scotland.

The Scottish top-flight have Kundai Benyu who plays for Celtic and Hamilton Academical FC forward David Moyo.

A couple of games from the EFL (Championship, League One and League Two) will also see some local players in action live in Africa.

Meanwhile, DStv has also renewed its media rights agreement with LaLiga, extending a partnership that has been central to SuperSport TV.

