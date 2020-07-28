Zimbabwe senior men’s national soccer team coach Zdravko Logarušić has advised Teenage Hadebe to stay in Turkey despite his team suffering relegation from the Turkish Super Lig.

Hadebe’s Yeni Malatyaspor were relegated to the TFF, the Turkish second tier division after their 0-1 loss to Gaziantep last Saturday.

This was the central defender’s debut season after moving from Kaizer Chiefs and there have been many suggestions as far as his future is concerned, but Logarušić insists he should stay there.

“Hadebe and (Macauley) Bonne, I think they also need a bit more time for adaptation at their respective clubs. I think it’s not necessary for them to run from club to club,” the Croat told lifestyle tabloid H-Metro.

“Maybe it’s the best for them to stay more extra years at their clubs and they should fight properly to pick up their positions and immediately come back in the higher ranks for the competition. They have quality and talent and maybe next season they will show themselves in a proper way,” he added.

