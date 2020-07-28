Norman Mapeza has been linked again with a return to the South Africa Premier Soccer League.

The Zimbabwean gaffer left top-flight club Chippa United in March after five months in charge. He was quickly reported to be wanted by AmaZulu, but the Durban-based outfit rubbished the rumours.

Now, following the departure of Alan Clark at Black Leopards, the 47-year old has been lined up as a potential candidate to take over the team, according to KickOff.com.

Leopards are also said to have identified another former Chippa United coach, Dan Malesela for the vacant post.

“Norman Mapeza and Dan Malesela are some of the names that have been discussed, but there is nothing formal at the moment,” an unnamed source told the publication.

“In the meanwhile, Morgan Shivambu will be in charge while the club continues to search for the new coach.”

Clark handed in his resignation letter at Leopards on Tuesday morning after receiving a coaching opportunity in Europe.

