Ronald Pfumbidzai’s manager Andrew Rusike says his client is stranded after he failed to return to his base in South Africa on time ahead of the season restart on August 11.

The fullback can’t leave Zimbabwe due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Herald, Rusike said: “As things stand, we are stranded. The only available means of transport, which Pfumbidzai’s team prefers, is technically not available.

“That airline is only transporting South African citizens and permanent residents. Pfumbidzai is neither a South African citizen nor a permanent residence holder. He only has a work permit.

“Still, all those who are returning to South Africa will be placed in a 21-day quarantine.”

The manager added that they have contacted the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria to help the 25-year old return to SA.

“We have since contacted the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria. Currently, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation holds the key for Ronald to go back to South Africa.

“Once DIRCO issues a travel clearance, then he will go back as soon as possible and Bloemfontein Celtic will liaise with local health officials regarding quarantine,” he said.

Comments

comments