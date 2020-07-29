The South African Premier Soccer League has confirmed the home venues of teams in the remaining part of the season.
Gauteng Province will host all the matches at eight venues that were decided at a draw held on Wednesday.
Orlando Pirates will use Ellis Park while Kaizer Chiefs moves to Orlando Stadium. Mamelodi Sundowns’ home ties will happen at Dobsonville along with those of Highlands Park.
Loftus Versefeld will host Cape Town City and Polokwane City while Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards share FNB Stadium.
The Absa Premiership will restart on 11 August.
Here are the confirmed home venue for each team.
Baroka FC – Bidvest Stadium
Cape Town City – Loftus Stadium
AmaZulu FC – Lucas Moripe Stadium
Mamelodi Sundowns – Dobsonville Stadium
Orlando Pirates – Ellis Park
Bidvest Wits – FNB Stadium
Chippa United – Orlando Stadium
Bloemfontein Celtic – Tuks Stadium
SuperSport United – Bidvest Stadium
Kaizer Chiefs – Orlando Stadium
Highlands Park – Dobsonville Stadium
Golden Arrows – Ellis Park
Polokwane City – Loftus Stadium
Stellenbosch FC – Tuks Stadium
Black Leopards – FNB Stadium
Maritzburg United – Lucas Moripe Stadium