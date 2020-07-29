The South African Premier Soccer League has confirmed the home venues of teams in the remaining part of the season.

Gauteng Province will host all the matches at eight venues that were decided at a draw held on Wednesday.

Orlando Pirates will use Ellis Park while Kaizer Chiefs moves to Orlando Stadium. Mamelodi Sundowns’ home ties will happen at Dobsonville along with those of Highlands Park.

Loftus Versefeld will host Cape Town City and Polokwane City while Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards share FNB Stadium.

The Absa Premiership will restart on 11 August.

Here are the confirmed home venue for each team.

Baroka FC – Bidvest Stadium

Cape Town City – Loftus Stadium

AmaZulu FC – Lucas Moripe Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns – Dobsonville Stadium

Orlando Pirates – Ellis Park

Bidvest Wits – FNB Stadium

Chippa United – Orlando Stadium

Bloemfontein Celtic – Tuks Stadium

SuperSport United – Bidvest Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs – Orlando Stadium

Highlands Park – Dobsonville Stadium

Golden Arrows – Ellis Park

Polokwane City – Loftus Stadium

Stellenbosch FC – Tuks Stadium

Black Leopards – FNB Stadium

Maritzburg United – Lucas Moripe Stadium

