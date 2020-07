Local football fraternity has been plunged into mourning again following the death of former Premier Soccer League chief executive, Chris Sambo.

Sambo died on Wednesday night in Harare. The cause of his demise is still unknown at this time.

The latest developments come just a day after Mgcini Sibanda who spent most of his senior career playing in the Botswana Premier League died.

The Zimbabwean midfielder, 31, was reportedly unwell for some weeks and passed away on Tuesday.

