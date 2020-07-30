Tivonge Rushesha sat out for the entire match when Swansea lost 3-1 to Brentford in the second leg of their Championship promotion play-off semi-final on Wednesday.

The Swans had a 1-0 lead from the first leg going into the encounter but could not preserve it, and ended losing the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

The loss means 18-year old Rushesha ended his campaign with six senior team matchday squad appearances across all competitions, playing once in a League Cup fixture against Cambridge United last August.

The majority of his minutes on the field are from the club’s U23s team where he made thirteen appearances in 19 games.

Meanwhile, Brentford will play in the Championship play-off final on August 4 against the winner of the second semi-final match between Cardiff City and Fulham.

