Warriors vice-captain Ovidy Karuru has revealed the other side of coach Zdravko Logarusic who was appointed the national team boss in February.

Though Karuru hasn’t met the gaffer yet, the midfielder says he was told by the players that were in the Chan camp in March that the Croatian is very strict and straightforward.

Logarusic oversaw the training of the locally-based selection for a week before the camp was disbanded due to coronavirus crisis.

“I don’t know much about the coach, but from what I heard, the players that were in the Chan Camp said he is a straight-forward coach, and he thrives on discipline,” Karuru told The Cosafa Show podcast.

“Some of the players who were late for lunch or dinner almost got chased away from the camp, so I think he is a strict coach.”

Meanwhile, Karuru’s first possible meeting with Logarusic could happen in the Afcon qualifiers should they get underway in October.

Comments

comments