Knowledge Musona has been named in the starting XI of the KAS Eupen team that will play STVV in a club-friendly.

The encounter is one of the practice matches that are part of the build-up to the new season. The team has already played two games from the line-up.

Musona who recently extended his loan term at Eupen is among the key players in the squad that coach San Jose Beñat is making up his team from.

He played seven games and scored two goals in the final part of the previous campaign after his arrival in June.

Meanwhile, the kick-off for today’s match is at 6 pm.

