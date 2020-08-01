Aston Villa have released their Kappa home kit for the 2020/21 season.

The club described the design, saying: “The smart Kappa design showcases traditional blue sleeves with a modern twist going up to the neckline, while a blue seam continues vertically under the arms of the jersey.

“All shirts will carry a highly detailed silicone crest, across both Standard and Pro editions, with the club’s iconic lion proudly displayed at the top of the reverse.

“It is accompanied by ‘Part of the Pride’ in the neckline and subtle black pinstripes running through the main body of the design.”

Our iconic claret and blue colours have shaped the club’s past and they continue to be integral to the present as the 2020/21 jersey reflects supporters’ feedback on their favoured shade of claret.

